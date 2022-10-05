Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Rolls Over on Route 36

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen lost control of his vehicle, struck a pole, and rolled over along State Route 36 last Thursday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 19-year-old Skylar J. Roxberry, of Cambridge Springs, was operating a 2020 Nissan Truck, heading north on Route 36 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a pole, then rolled onto its side.

Roxberry was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, he was issued a traffic citation.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

State Police in Marienville were assisted on the scene by Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.