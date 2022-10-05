 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Rolls Over on Route 36

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen lost control of his vehicle, struck a pole, and rolled over along State Route 36 last Thursday afternoon. 

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 19-year-old Skylar J. Roxberry, of Cambridge Springs, was operating a 2020 Nissan Truck, heading north on Route 36 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a pole, then rolled onto its side.

Roxberry was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, he was issued a traffic citation.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto Body.

State Police in Marienville were assisted on the scene by Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.