11-Year-Old Boy Accused of Shooting Brother, Mother With Pellet Gun in Madison Township

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident in which an 11-year-old Templeton boy shot his younger brother and mother with a pellet gun multiple times in Madison Township. 

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the incident occurred at a residence on Lawsonham Road, in Madison Township, Armstrong County, at 2:25 p.m. on August 19.

Police say an 11-year-old juvenile male arrestee was outside firing a Red Ryder pellet gun at his 10-year-old younger brother, causing injuries.

The mother, a 36-year-old Templeton woman, attempted to retrieve the pellet gun from the juvenile, but was also shot four times to the lower body, causing minor injuries.

State police released the above report on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.


