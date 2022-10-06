Driver Airlifted After Suffering Medical Emergency, Crashing into Embankment Off Route 949

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was airlifted on Monday afternoon after he reportedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car off State Route 949.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened near State Route 949 and Roseville Sigel Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, October 3.

Police say 26-year-old Tate A. Canavan, of Sigel, was operating a 2005 Mazda 6 and traveling north on Route 949 when he suffered a suspected medical emergency, causing the vehicle to travel off the right berm of the road.

The vehicle then traveled east through a grass field and then struck an embankment located off Roseville Sigel Road, police say.

Canavan was airlifted by STAT MedEvac and taken to Altoona Hospital for suspected severe injuries. He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by East Main Service Towing/Recovery.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Company Ward 2 and Brookville Ambulance Service assisted PSP Marienville on the scene.

