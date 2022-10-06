 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night – Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Columbus Day – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


