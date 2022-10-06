Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade Winners Announced

CLARION, Pa. – It was a cold Saturday afternoon but that did not turn away the marching units, drill teams and amazing floats that lined the streets of Clarion when the Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade stepped off on October 1 at 12 noon.

(PHOTO: Jefferson-Clarion Head Start-CL/Clarion. Photo courtesy Crystal Tharan.)

The winners for Marching Units, Drill Teams and Floats are:

Marching Units – Bands Class A



1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band2nd Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola HS Marching Band3rd Place – Clarion-Limestone HS Marching Band

Marching Units – Bands Class AA

1st Place – Union HS Marching Band

Marching Units – Bands Class AAA

1st Place – Brookville HS Marching Band

2nd Place – Oil City HS Marching Band

3rd Place – Keystone HS Marching Band

Drill Teams Winners:

1st Place – Coach Blondie Cheer Team

2nd Place – Dancer’s Studio

3rd Place – Clarion Center for the Arts

4th Place – PennWest Clarion University Hip Hop Team

University Floats Winners:

1st Place – Sigma Sigma Sigma & Sigma Phi Epsilon

2nd Place – Delta Zeta

3rd Place – Delta Phi Epsilon

4th Place – Phi Sigma Sigma

Community Floats Winners:

1st Place – Clarion Bible Fellowship

2nd Place – Wreaths Across America

3rd Place – Jefferson-Clarion Head Start-CL/Clarion

4th Place – Cornerstone Church of Clarion

Best Overall Float Winner:

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start-CL/Clarion

