Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade Winners Announced

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

alf-parade-2022CLARION, Pa. – It was a cold Saturday afternoon but that did not turn away the marching units, drill teams and amazing floats that lined the streets of Clarion when the Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade stepped off on October 1 at 12 noon.

(PHOTO: Jefferson-Clarion Head Start-CL/Clarion. Photo courtesy Crystal Tharan.)

The winners for Marching Units, Drill Teams and Floats are:

Marching Units – Bands Class A

1st Place – Redbank Valley HS Marching Band
2nd Place – Phillipsburg-Osceola HS Marching Band
3rd Place – Clarion-Limestone HS Marching Band

Marching Units – Bands Class AA
1st Place – Union HS Marching Band
Marching Units – Bands Class AAA
1st Place – Brookville HS Marching Band
2nd Place – Oil City HS Marching Band
3rd Place – Keystone HS Marching Band

Union HS Marching Band. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Drill Teams Winners:
1st Place – Coach Blondie Cheer Team
2nd Place – Dancer’s Studio
3rd Place – Clarion Center for the Arts
4th Place – PennWest Clarion University Hip Hop Team

Coach Blondie Cheer Team. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

Coach Blondie Cheer Team. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

University Floats Winners:
1st Place – Sigma Sigma Sigma & Sigma Phi Epsilon
2nd Place – Delta Zeta
3rd Place – Delta Phi Epsilon
4th Place – Phi Sigma Sigma

Community Floats Winners:
1st Place – Clarion Bible Fellowship
2nd Place – Wreaths Across America
3rd Place – Jefferson-Clarion Head Start-CL/Clarion
4th Place – Cornerstone Church of Clarion

Best Overall Float Winner:
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start-CL/Clarion


