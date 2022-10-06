Charges Against Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Items from Limestone Township Barn Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Clarion man accused of stealing multiple items from a Limestone Township barn were withdrawn on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charge against 56-year-old Lawrence Morris Everett was withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 4:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

Details of the case:

State Police in Clarion received a report around 11:33 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, regarding a theft from a barn located on South Mechanicsville Road, just south of McGregor Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim, a known woman, told police that her friend witnessed the theft at her barn. The witness stated he was at the storage barn on “a Saturday in July” when he saw Lawrence Everett there, too.

The witness related that he observed Everett take a Toshiba laptop, a wood splitter, and two Black & Decker power drills from the barn, the complaint indicates.

Everett was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on September 22 with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.