Clarion Borough Council Member MacBeth Resigns, Accepts Full-Time Public Works Position

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council will be shorthanded a member, as Keaton MacBeth announced his resignation on Tuesday night.

MacBeth’s resignation followed a report by council member Patty Schmader who formally announced that MacBeth would be filling the vacant full-time Public Works Laborer position.

“The public works committee received a total of five applications for the full-time laborer position,” Schmader said. “Due to the first-time situation of a council member applying for the position, all candidates were interviewed very well, and it was a hard decision. However, after careful consideration, I would like to make a motion to approve to hire Keaton MacBeth as a probationary full-time public works laborer.”

The announcement (which appeared to catch some council members and onlookers off-guard) subsequently resulted in a conflict of interest situation with MacBeth’s position on council.

“What this also means is that Keaton must resign from council,” council president Carol Lapinto noted, who then deferred to solicitor John Marshall for the next step.

“The only requirement is that (MacBeth) can’t hold both positions at one time,” Marshall explained. “So, as long as he resigns when he accepts the position, it’s fine.”

Lapinto chimed in, “And, I assume you’re accepting the position,” to which the nonchalant MacBeth nodded.

Later in the meeting during the new business portion, MacBeth spoke up and officially stepped down from his council seat.

“At this time, I’d like to submit my resignation from Clarion Borough Council,” MacBeth said.

After a brief silence, Lapinto said, “I will add with regret, but all those in favor say, aye.”

When Lapinto asked for those opposed, council member Benjamin Aaron voted against the motion—in jest.

MacBeth was appointed to Clarion Borough Council on February 2, 2021, to fill the remaining term of Jason Noto following his resignation.

Previously, MacBeth served on the council from 2016 to 2017 after being appointed to fill the unexpired term of Chuck Bartley following his resignation.

