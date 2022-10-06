Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spice Cookies by Michelle Adams

You’ll wish you made an extra batch of these delicious spice cookies by Michelle!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter

1 cup sugar



1 egg1/4 cup molasses2 cups flour2 tsp baking soda1 tsp cinnamon1/2 tsp ground ginger1/2 tsp allspice or cloves1/2 tsp salt

Directions

-Cream together butter & sugar. Add egg & beat well. Add molasses; mix well. Combine dry ingredients & mix well.

-Add to creamed mixture; mix well. Drop 1/2 inch balls, 2 inches apart, on a cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 6 minutes or until the edges begin to brown. Cool for two minutes and place on a wire rack to cool.

