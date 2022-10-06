 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spice Cookies by Michelle Adams

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You’ll wish you made an extra batch of these delicious spice cookies by Michelle!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter
1 cup sugar

1 egg
1/4 cup molasses
2 cups flour
2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/2 tsp allspice or cloves
1/2 tsp salt

Directions

-Cream together butter & sugar. Add egg & beat well. Add molasses; mix well. Combine dry ingredients & mix well.

-Add to creamed mixture; mix well. Drop 1/2 inch balls, 2 inches apart, on a cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 6 minutes or until the edges begin to brown. Cool for two minutes and place on a wire rack to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


