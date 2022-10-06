Details of Fatal Crash in Toby Township Released

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police.

A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.

Police said the accident happened on August 20 around 8:58 p.m. and involved Sean C. Weir, 55, of Waynesburg.

Weir was traveling south on State Route 68 near Walker Farm Road when his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado crossed both travel lanes and exited the roadway. His vehicle then crashed through a large sign before coming to a final rest facing north east.

Clarion County Deputy Coroner Robert Peltonen pronounced Weir dead at the scene.

Weir was not wearing a safety belt, according to police.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance and Sligo Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Zeltmann noted that the investigation into the crash is “open and ongoing” and supplemental information will be added “as the investigation continues.”

