Details Released on Driver Escapes Injuries as Pickup Crashes into Tree in Millcreek Township

MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of an accident that occurred on September 26 where a driver escaped injuries as his pickup crashed into a tree in Millcreek Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. on Monday, September 26, as a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by 57-year-old William P. Booth, of Sigel, was traveling north on Fisher Strattanville Road, in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Police say the pickup veered off the left shoulder of the highway due to unknown reasons, ran over a road sign, and then struck a tree along the left shoulder of the roadway.

Booth was not injured. He was not using a seat belt.

His vehicle was disabled due to damage to its front end.

According to police, Booth was cited for failing to drive the vehicle at a safe speed.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

