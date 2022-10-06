Eric Koval, Gary Bickerstaff to Perform at ‘Barktoberfest’ This Weekend
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils will be hosting live entertainment by Eric Koval, Gary Bickerstaff, and more at their “Barktoberfest” event this weekend.
The event will run from noon until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, and from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
Leashed dogs are welcome for a free “pup cup,” but dogs are not required!
There will be craft beer flights, fall cocktail specials, tastings, prizes, giveaways, food specials, and cornhole games!
Saturday, October 8
Eric Koval, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Gary Bickerstaff, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Stein-hoisting competition, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 9
Michele McElhinny and Jeff Powell, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds will go to Tri-County Animal Rescue.
Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
