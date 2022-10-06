Featured Local Job: Full-time Auto Body Technician
Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 10:10 AM
Snyder’s Auto Body in Tylersburg, PA, is currently hiring a Full-time Auto Body Technician.
They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. Snyder’s is also willing to train the right candidate.
- Monday thru Friday work schedule
- Holiday and vacation pay
- Paid employee health insurance with prescription plan
- Optional benefits available – dental and vision
- Retirement plan
- Regular pay increases
- Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)
- Uniforms
Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.