Featured Local Job: Full-Time Custodial Position

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Full-Time Custodian.

This position is available immediately at the Keystone School District.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Current Act 34, 151, 168 and FBI Clearances, and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick



Acting Superintendent451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: October 21, 2022 or until position is filled.

