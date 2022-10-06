 

Featured Local Job: Non-CDL Drivers

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Heeter Lumber currently has openings for Non-CDL Drivers at their Knox location.

This position starts immediately. Primary duties are to load and deliver customer orders including lumber and building materials, as well as assist with sales inside the store.

Stop in for an application or apply on Indeed.

Responsibilities:

  • Greeting and assisting customers
  • Loading customer orders
  • Operating forklift loader
  • Preparing customer custom-cut orders
  • Collecting and verify delivery instructions
  • Driving truck to the designated job site for unloading
  • Registering transactions involving the sale of and/or return of merchandise
  • Assisting with pricing, stocking, marking, bagging of merchandise and physical inventory counts as needed

Skills:

  • Valid Drivers License

Salary Range: Up to $16.00 based on experience.


