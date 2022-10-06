Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

To Apply: Text TS to 412-912-2012

Salary Starts At: $45,000 Annually (May increase with education/experience)

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: BOTH Days (7am-3pm) and Evenings (3pm-11pm)

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Flexible spending accounts

Basic life and short-term disability insurance

403(b) savings plan

Life assistance program (LAP)

Tuition assistance program

Paid time off (PTO) * Paid holidays * Paid training

Advancement opportunities

Treatment Supervisor Responsibilities Include, but are not limited to:

Establishing and maintaining employee shift scheduling

Providing oversight of systems to organize and monitor work activities

Completing new employee on-the-job orientation

Conducting effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees

Scheduling employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Providing ongoing effective supervision to unit employees

Ensuring that the operation of the daily milieu is effective to promote a healthy environment to support change

Supporting their mission statement and key principles of quality services

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in human services field and one-year experience in residential treatment are preferred; OR

Associate’s degree or (sixty) 60 credit hours from an accredited college/university and three (3) years’ work experience with children

Supervisory experience also preferred

Ability to self-start, work independently and adhere to timelines on a consistent basis with a minimum of assistance and supervision

Ability to participate and maintain Safe Crisis Management (SCM) certification

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Driver’s License

Physical exam that includes TB and drug testing

Criminal clearances (State Police, FBI and State Child Abuse Clearances)

Satisfactory completion of background screening and applicable pre-employment checks, including but not limited to employment and/or personal reference and driving records

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, Abraxas is dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything they do centers around people. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

You can also give them a call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

A complete list of openings, including this one, can be found at https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html.

*Ask us how you can earn up to an additional $15,000 per year.

