Gabriele M. Bigley

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-uCbX34sb8rRCRoSrGabriele M. Bigley, 64, formerly from Clarion, passed away in a hospital in Cologne, Germany, from organ failure, on September 22, 2022.

Gaby was born, in Germany, on July 29, 1958 as the only child of Peter and Gertrud Damm.

She moved to the United States in 2004 with her husband, a Clarion native, Michael K. Bigley.

Her husband passed away about a year after coming to Clarion but Gaby remained here, living and working until July 22, 2021.

She then moved back to Leverkusen, Germany to be near her aging parents.

Gabriele is survived by her mother, Gertrud, from Germany, her stepdaughter, Linn Bigley Lauer, her husband Mark and their sons, Michael and Phillip of Coudersport, PA.

Gaby’s husband and father preceded her in death.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


