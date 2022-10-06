John L Bashline, 91, of Lexington, SC, passed away October 3, 2022.

He was born on May 14, 1931 to Walter and Dorothy Myers Bashline in Sligo, Pennsylvania.

John attended Keystone High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

He married Donna L. Reed on July 14, 1953 and they had three children.

He retired from Hay’s Baking Company as a sales manager after 30+ years.

After retirement, he and Donna enjoyed 18 years in Florida before moving to South Carolina.

He was an avid family man who enjoyed time hunting, fishing, and never would say no to a round of golf.

John loved spending time with his grand and great grandchildren who could always bring a smile to his face.

Sundays with John were always full of family, food, and Pittsburgh Steeler football.

John is survived by his loving wife Donna; three children, Kevin (Kathy) Bashline, Dave (Sherry) Bashline, and Laurie (Ken) Peterson; four grandchildren, Jon (Jaimie) Bashline, Daniel (Jamie) Bashline, Krista (Matt) Roclevitch, and Shauna Bashline; 7 great grandchildren, Austin Bashline, Natalia Bashline, Annabelle Bashline, Brylee Bashline, Kevin Bashline, Liam Roclevitch, and Madelyn Roclevitch; two sisters, Margaret Evans and Mary White; brother-in-law, Ralph “Bud” Reed and numerous nieces and nephews who were all very special to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dorothy Bashline; infant grandson, Bradley Thomas Bashline; three brothers, James, Paul, and Rodney Bashline, and several other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law who he loved deeply.

The family would like to thank Pastor James “Mack” McDowell and Pastor Laurie Brandes for their loving support during this time along with all the congregation of LUMC.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with Pastor James “Mack” McDowell officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jon Bashline, Daniel Bashline, Austin Bashline, Ken Peterson, Matt Roclevitch and Kevin Bashline.

Memorials or donations may be made to Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 E. Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072 or a charity of your choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.caughmanlexington.com for the Bashline family.

