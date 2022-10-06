Man Accused of Paying Over $7,800 in Child Support Payments, Personal Expenses With Company Credit Card

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 31-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly made over $7,800.00 in unauthorized purchases with his employer’s credit card.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old David Wayne Eberhardt, of Zelienople, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, October 3.

PSP Franklin were dispatched to Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, for the report of a credit card that was being misused by a former employee, according to a criminal complaint.

Police spoke with the victim who related that he owns a painting service business and has been the owner for approximately 40 years. He related that his business paints exclusively for ALDI stores and two other known businesses, and has done so for a while, the complaint indicates.

He told police he hired David Eberhardt and that he worked out well for him at first, but at the end of June of 2022, things started to change, the victim said, according to the complaint.

Police were informed that Eberhardt was sent to Somerset ALDI along with other workers with a work van and company credit card that was to be used exclusively for work-related expenses, the complaint notes.

The victim stated he got a call from one of his employees that Eberhardt had used the credit card for personal purposes. The victim told police he contacted Eberhardt and asked him if it was true, and Eberhardt had denied it. Eberhardt was told by his employer to only use the card for expenses incurred while he was working, such as food and gas, according to the complaint.

At no time did the victim authorize Eberhardt to use the credit card for personal expenses on the weekends or when he was not working, the complaint states.

On June 20, 2022, the first unauthorized charge was made by Eberhardt, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Eberhardt is accused of making 59 unauthorized purchases totaling $7,831.45. The credit card purchases included around $900.00 in child support payments, cases of beer, miscellaneous Walgreen purchases, and nearly $1,500 at Walmart, as well as other personal purchases.

The following charges were filed against Eberhardt:

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3 (59 counts)

– Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3 (59 counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2 (59 counts)

– Forgery – Alter Writing, Felony 2 (five counts)

– Theft by Deception – Fail to Correct, Felony 3 (five counts)

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.