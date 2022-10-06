 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Michael David Cathers

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-UJSlE7wD8SCcNMichael David Cathers, 73, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home.

Born February 13, 1949 in Erie, PA, Michael graduated from Kent State University in 1971 and Albany Law School in 1976.

He worked as an attorney for NYS and in private practice prior to his retirement.

Michael had been active in Boy Scout Troop 58 in Delmar as his son advanced through the ranks of scouting.

Michael is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carolyn Kearns; his mother, Ruth (Cather) Baker of Franklin, PA; his daughters, Samantha Cassidy (Shane) of Delmar and Allison Cathers of Cohoes; his son, Nicholas Cathers of Henrietta, NY; and grandchildren, Silas and Clare.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 18 from 2 to 5 pm at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar.

A funeral service will be conducted 10:30 am Monday, September 19 in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Twin Rivers Council Campership Fund, 235 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205 https://donations.scouting.org/#/council/364/appeals.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.