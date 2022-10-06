Michael David Cathers, 73, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home.

Born February 13, 1949 in Erie, PA, Michael graduated from Kent State University in 1971 and Albany Law School in 1976.

He worked as an attorney for NYS and in private practice prior to his retirement.

Michael had been active in Boy Scout Troop 58 in Delmar as his son advanced through the ranks of scouting.

Michael is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carolyn Kearns; his mother, Ruth (Cather) Baker of Franklin, PA; his daughters, Samantha Cassidy (Shane) of Delmar and Allison Cathers of Cohoes; his son, Nicholas Cathers of Henrietta, NY; and grandchildren, Silas and Clare.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, September 18 from 2 to 5 pm at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar.

A funeral service will be conducted 10:30 am Monday, September 19 in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Twin Rivers Council Campership Fund, 235 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205 https://donations.scouting.org/#/council/364/appeals.

