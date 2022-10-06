 

Raymond “Sonny” Wyant

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ukJW4GMy1pvZMtDqRaymond “Sonny” Wyant, 54, of Bruin, passed away suddenly at his residence on Sunday, October 3, 2022.

Born in Butler, Pa, on August 22, 1968, he was the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Linda Phillips Wyant.

He is a graduate of Karns City High School.

“Sonny” was a great outdoorsman and an excellent hunter.

He enjoyed being outside and riding his dirt bike.

He was affectionately called “Uncle” and will be greatly missed by his family.

He is survived by his daughter: Makenzie Wyant of Bruin; son: Coltyn Wyant of South Carolina; sister, Michell (Michael) McCord of Parker; brother: Kevin Wyant, and girlfriend Tracy Neuport, of Parker; nieces: Samantha, Summer, and Savanah; nephews: Justin and Dalton.

A celebration of Raymond’s life will take place at the family’s convenience.

Buzard Funeral Home of Parker is handling arrangements.

To send condolences, visit buzardfuneralhomes.com.


