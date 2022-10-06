Say What?!: Virginia 9-Year-Old Becomes the Youngest to Ever Have a Wisdom Tooth Removed

VIRGINIA – A nine-year-old Virginia boy earned an unusual Guinness World Record when he became the youngest person to have a wisdom tooth extracted.

Guinness World Records said Ryan Scarpelli’s orthodontist, Dr. Kelly Morgan of Morgan Orthodontics, noticed in April 2021 that the boy had a wisdom tooth and a molar growing on top of each other in the upper-left side of his mouth.

