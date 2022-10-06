Services Planned for Harriet (Ann) Enos

The family will celebrate her life on October 29 at 12 noon at Petrolia Lodge 363 957 State Route 227 Oil City, PA (Oil City- Plumer road).

Harriet (Ann) Enos passed peacefully on September 25, 2022, after an extended illness.

A full obituary can be found here.

