Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc.-Your Comfort Is Our Business!

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

11270204_875325962502427_424464469926562460_oSENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical can assure your comfort whatever your needs, making your home a warm sanctuary this winter!

Whether you are looking for furnace repair, tune ups, furnace replacements, air duct cleaning, or having ventilation issues, Deets Mechanical has you covered.

Deets Mechanical offers a wide range of services to keep your family warm this winter:

– Gas/gas line repair/reroute/hookup

– Water heater service repair and installation
– Furnace repair
– Furnace service and cleaning
– High efficiency furnace and ac installation
– Geothermal systems
– Heat pumps
– Compressor repair
– Condensate drain lines
– Boilers
– Inspect valves
– Clean or replace filters
– Adjust operating pressures
– Check flue
– Tighten electrical connections
– Measure voltage differences
– Check flame baffle
– Evaluate safety controls
– Measure amperage draw
– Measure gas input
– Wifi/smartphone thermostats
– Residential zoning systems
– Home automation
– Ductless solutions
– Ductless mini-split systems
– Electric
– Natural gas
– Liquid propane (LP)
– Oil-fired
– Weather sealing/home efficiency
– Thermostat service
– Filter replacements

Deets Mechanical also offers standard service hours on Saturdays and Sundays, so you’ll pay the same standard service rates the company offers Monday through Friday with no extra charge.

And, of course, Deets Mechanical still provides 24 Hour Emergency Service when you need it.

Call the HVAC Specialists, Deets Mechanical, Inc. at 814-676-6665. Your comfort is our business!

Visit Deets Mechanical, Inc. online: https://www.deetsmechanical.com/

Deets Mechanical, Inc. 247 Gilmore Drive, Seneca, PA 16346

Deets Mechanical is a Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical Contractor, serving Venango, Clarion, Forest, Southern Crawford, and Mercer Counties.

301495840_488492776618823_5522253985018049220_n


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
