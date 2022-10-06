SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc.-Your Comfort Is Our Business!
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical can assure your comfort whatever your needs, making your home a warm sanctuary this winter!
Whether you are looking for furnace repair, tune ups, furnace replacements, air duct cleaning, or having ventilation issues, Deets Mechanical has you covered.
Deets Mechanical offers a wide range of services to keep your family warm this winter:
– Gas/gas line repair/reroute/hookup
– Furnace repair
– Furnace service and cleaning
– High efficiency furnace and ac installation
– Geothermal systems
– Heat pumps
– Compressor repair
– Condensate drain lines
– Boilers
– Inspect valves
– Clean or replace filters
– Adjust operating pressures
– Check flue
– Tighten electrical connections
– Measure voltage differences
– Check flame baffle
– Evaluate safety controls
– Measure amperage draw
– Measure gas input
– Wifi/smartphone thermostats
– Residential zoning systems
– Home automation
– Ductless solutions
– Ductless mini-split systems
– Electric
– Natural gas
– Liquid propane (LP)
– Oil-fired
– Weather sealing/home efficiency
– Thermostat service
– Filter replacements
Deets Mechanical also offers standard service hours on Saturdays and Sundays, so you’ll pay the same standard service rates the company offers Monday through Friday with no extra charge.
And, of course, Deets Mechanical still provides 24 Hour Emergency Service when you need it.
Call the HVAC Specialists, Deets Mechanical, Inc. at 814-676-6665. Your comfort is our business!
Visit Deets Mechanical, Inc. online: https://www.deetsmechanical.com/
Deets Mechanical, Inc. 247 Gilmore Drive, Seneca, PA 16346
Deets Mechanical is a Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical Contractor, serving Venango, Clarion, Forest, Southern Crawford, and Mercer Counties.
