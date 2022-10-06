 

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Pink Out Bingo at Deer Creek Winery Set for October 11

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Deer Creek retreatSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) –. Join Deer Creek Winery on Tuesday, October 11, for Pink Out Bingo!

Come out with your friends for an evening of fun and a chance to win some great prizes.

Prizes include a Kate Spade Purse, 31, Norwex, Pampered Chef, jewelry, and a chance to win a $350.00 jewelry set!

The fun and games start at 5:15 p.m on Tuesday, October 11.

Tickets are just $20.00 and can be purchased online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pink-out-bingo-tickets-431651409987

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_152099789_127941926913_1_original


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
