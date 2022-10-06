SPONSORED: Pink Out Bingo at Deer Creek Winery Set for October 11
Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 12:10 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) –. Join Deer Creek Winery on Tuesday, October 11, for Pink Out Bingo!
Come out with your friends for an evening of fun and a chance to win some great prizes.
Prizes include a Kate Spade Purse, 31, Norwex, Pampered Chef, jewelry, and a chance to win a $350.00 jewelry set!
The fun and games start at 5:15 p.m on Tuesday, October 11.
Tickets are just $20.00 and can be purchased online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pink-out-bingo-tickets-431651409987
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.