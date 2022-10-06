State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Report of Animal Cruelty in Madison Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Report of Animal Cruelty in Madison Township

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of animal cruelty that occurred near Sarah Furnace Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened at 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4.

No further details were released.

Theft of Dumpster Services

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft of services at the Salem Community Hall on Community Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say the building’s dumpster service was illegally used, resulting in $35.50 in damages.

The investigation continues.

Disorderly Conduct in Salem Township

An incident of disorderly conduct happened at 10:41 a.m. on Monday, October 3, on Deer Ridge Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 42-year-old Emlenton man was acting out in a tumultuous behavior towards a 53-year-old female, of Knox, causing an inconvenience and alarming the victim.

Retail Theft at Tom’s Riverside

Clarion-based State Police investigated a retail theft at Tom’s Riverside on Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:21 a.m. on September 23, as a 68-year-old Emlenton man stole an Advil Gel Caplet Bottle, valued at $11.79.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Deer vs. Vehicle Crash in Clarion Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township, at 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4.

Police say a 2015 Subaru Forester operated by 22-year-old Mollie E. Smith, of Punxsutawney, was traveling west on Route 322 when a deer entered the roadway from the left side of the road.

Smith’s vehicle impacted the deer head-on, causing disabling damage.

Smith was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

