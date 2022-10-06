 

State Police Respond to Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Route 66

Thursday, October 6, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police genericREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred on State Route 66 in Redbank Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened at the intersection of State Route 66 and Swartfager Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, at 7:33 a.m. on Monday, September 26.

Police say a 2018 Kenworth T680 tractor-trailer left the roadway while the operator was performing a right turn. Consequently, the trailer entered a culvert, causing it to overturn.

The truck sustained functional damage, and the trailer was towed from the culvert.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the operator was issued a traffic citation.

The operator’s name was not released.

State police released the above report on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

