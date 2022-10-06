State Police Respond to Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Route 66

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a tractor-trailer rollover crash that occurred on State Route 66 in Redbank Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened at the intersection of State Route 66 and Swartfager Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County, at 7:33 a.m. on Monday, September 26.

Police say a 2018 Kenworth T680 tractor-trailer left the roadway while the operator was performing a right turn. Consequently, the trailer entered a culvert, causing it to overturn.

The truck sustained functional damage, and the trailer was towed from the culvert.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the operator was issued a traffic citation.

The operator’s name was not released.

State police released the above report on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

