Teachers Capture Clarion-Limestone’s Blue and Gold Cup as Controversy Swirls

CLARION, Pa. – In 2021, the Clarion-Limestone Golf Team wanted to do something a little different for their end of the season banquet. They came up with the idea to challenge a team of C-L teachers to a Match Play competition similar to the Ryder Cup or the President’s Cup seen on the PGA Tour. C-L’s version of this became known as the Blue and Gold Cup.

(Article submitted by Jason Craig. Pictured: Jordan Hesdon, Nick Aaron, Aiden Coulson, Bill Burk, Jack Craig, Jeff Standfest, Rylie Klingensmith, Jack Monnoyer, Justin Ochs, Jack Callen, Dave Sloan, Mel Aaron, Logan Emings, Travis Rhoads, Jason Craig. Missing from the photo: Casey Love, Samantha Simpson and Jack Monnoyer Sr.)

In the inaugural season the C-L golf team came out triumphant and were the Keepers of the Cup (trophy) for one year, and possibly more valuable were the bragging rights that came with it. There were 5 matches in the first event and the Golf Team came out on top by a score of 3 to 2.

The loss didn’t sit well with the teachers. Players like Justin Ochs and Jeff Standfest took it upon themselves to practice a lot over the summer, playing round after round, honing their skills like true professionals.

Fast forward to this year’s event held on September 26 at the Clarion Oaks Golf Course. There were 4 matches played. Each foursome consisted of two members of the Golf Team and 2 members of the Teacher Team. Each twosome played a scramble format to see who won each hole. At the end of 9 holes, the twosome who won the most holes earned a point for their team.

The pairings were as follows:

Group 1

Golf Team: Nick Aaron, Jack Monnoyer Jr.

Teacher Team: Dave Sloan, Jack Monnoyer Sr.

Result: Teachers Win

Group 2

Golf Team: Jack Craig, Jack Callen

Teacher Team: Bill Burk, Mel Aaron

Result: Golf Team Wins

Group 3

Golf Team: Aiden Coulson, Logan Emings

Teacher Team: Justin Ochs, Jeff Standfest

Result: Teachers Win

Group 4

Golf Team: Jordan Hesdon, Rylie Klingensmith

Teacher Team: Travis Rhoads, Jason Craig

Result: Tied

Final Score: Teacher Team 2, Golf Team 1, with 1 match ending in a tie.

With the 2 – 1 victory, the Teacher Team wins the Blue and Golf Cup for 2022.

You may look at the Teacher Team and notice that Jack Monnoyer Sr. is not a teacher. The controversy was swirling as the Golf Team questioned why Mr. Monnoyer was allowed to participate on the Teacher Team. Many attempts were made to fill that vacated spot by other members of the faculty as well as some retired teachers. We had to refer to the by-laws of the competition (don’t ask to see them) and they state: Rule 3.14 In the event that a member of the Teacher Team has to cancel for unforeseen reasons, Mr. Craig has the authority to fill that vacant spot with a non-teacher if any number of weak, unsuccessful attempts were made to fill it with a teacher.

I can assure you that a public ceremony was held (behind closed doors) and Mr. Jack Monnoyer Sr. was dubbed ‘Teacher for a Day.” The entire selection and ceremony were totally legit.

Fun was had by all and the two teams enjoyed pizza after the event. Senior, Jordan Hesdon stated, ”Even though it was supposed to be a competition, it didn’t feel as though it was. We just went out and had fun and that’s all you can ask for.” Junior, Nick Aaron added, “The Blue and Gold Cup was fun as usual and the matches were very competitive. It all came down to the last group to decide the match and they tied which gave the Cup to the Teacher Team.”

Dave Sloan was asked about the significance and meaning behind the Blue and Gold Cup and he had this to say, “Any competition against your students has a special magic all its own. It makes the matches more meaningful, sharing that strong bond with your faculty teammates and the student athletes as well. Win or lose, it will always be a great time, but you definitely want to ensure the cup remains in the hands of your team each year.” Sloan continues, “Losing to the varsity golf team last year was tough but we learned some valuable lessons. This year, we applied those lessons in every match. It was a battle to literally the final hole and last putt before the Teachers came out on top. Winning the cup is a great feeling, but in the end, getting to spend some extra time with some amazing C-L students and faculty outside of the school setting is the best aspect of the Blue and Gold Cup tradition.”

This is a fun experience that we have that players and the teachers both look forward to. Hopefully, we can keep this tradition going for years to come. I would like to thank the teachers for coming out and playing against us and for their support of the students on the golf team, it means a lot to them.

