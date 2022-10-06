Three Western Pennsylvania Counties Included in Top 5 ‘Most Incarcerated’ List

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Venango County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Commonwealth.

With a rate of 452 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Venango County’s imprisonment rate is more than double the state average of about 200 residents per 100,000, the report says. Philadelphia County (436/100K), Jefferson County (398/100K), Dauphin County (361/100K), and Warren County (331/100K) round out the top five Pennsylvania counties with the highest incarceration rates.

“Out of Pennsylvania’s top five highest imprisonment counties, three — Venango, Jefferson, and Warren — are rural counties in the western part of the state with significantly higher poverty rates than most of the state,” said the report.

Venango County’s poverty rate is 14% according to July 2021 information from the US Census Bureau, with an estimated per capita income of $28,002; Jefferson and Warren Counties have poverty rates of 11% and 11/1%, respectively.

According to the report, western Pennsylvania communities, in particular, face high rates of opioid use, including Venango County.

“We know that people who use opioids are at heightened risk for arrest and criminal-legal system involvement. In fact, 21% of 2020 court commitments to Pennsylvania state prisons were for ‘narcotic drug offenses,’ suggesting that communities with high rates of opioid use are particularly vulnerable to arrest, conviction, and imprisonment,” said the report.

“[R]ural communities in western Pennsylvania are in need of focused resources and support to reduce the risk of criminal legal system involvement and break the cycle of poverty.”

