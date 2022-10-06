West Forest School Announces Homecoming Court

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest Jr./Sr. High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court.

The following students were nominated for the 2022 Homecoming Court:

(Pictured above – From left: Slade Gilbert, EmmaLee Gray, Ty Brown, Leah Wagner, Logan Niederriter, Ryah McWilliams, Jeffrey Bayle, and Jade Gilbert.)

The Homecoming soccer games will be played on Saturday, October 15, with the girls’ game starting at 10:00 a.m. and the boys’ game at 12:00 p.m., versus Kane.

The Homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, October 15, in the West Forest gymnasium, with the king and queen being crowned at the dance, at 7:00 p.m.

