The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Columbus Day – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.