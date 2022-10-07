 

Kevin “Peach” Hartle

Friday, October 7, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-8KllXL6dqYjKevin “Peach” Hartle, 63, of Henryville, passed away Thursday September 22, 2022.

Born July 15, 1959 to the late George B. and Ruth (Niederriter) Hartle.

Kevin was married to his high school sweetheart Mona (Glosser) for 41 years on June 6.

Together, they raised two wonderful sons: Brenton (Lauren) of Culpeper, VA and Tyler of Bethlehem, PA.

Along with his wife, sons, and daughter-in-law, he is survived by his three beautiful granddaughters McKenna, Adalyn, and Clara of Culpeper.

He is also survived by his four siblings Cathi Akhurst of Vancouver, BC, Judy (Dan) Long of Aiken, SC, George (Robin) Lakeland, FL, Scott of Clarion, PA, and his in-laws, Fred and Martha Glosser, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolock Funeral Home of Cresco, PA.

A memorial service will take place November 19, 2022 at Alaska Pete’s in Marshalls Creek, PA from 1-4PM.


