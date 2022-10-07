Barbara Guthrie Sayers, 93, of Lower Burrell, PA, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.

She was born April 12, 1929, in Summerville, PA to Joseph and Nessa Guthrie.

She grew up in Akron, Ohio when her father found work at Goodrich and then Goodyear during WWII.

Years later, she returned to the Summerville area where she met her future husband, Leonard C. Sayers.

They married on Leonard’s birthday, February 26, 1948.

She was a loving mother who fiercely loved her children but always had a smile for everyone she met, accruing many friends.

A pharmacy clerk for many years, she later became an office manager at County Market in Clarion.

She was an avid Royalist, following Queen Elizabeth II and the queen’s family.

She was also devoted to NASCAR and CNN.

A lifelong Democrat, like her parents and grandparents before her, Barbara was a lifelong Democrat, and was a committeeperson for both Westmoreland and Clarion counties, often canvasing for candidates and working the polls on Election Day.

Living through WWII, she championed FDR’s many programs, her family having struggled during the depression.

Having experienced that, she retained the creed of helping others throughout her life.

With a lifelong love of traveling, she journeyed to Oklahoma, California, Arizona, New Orleans, Tennessee, Nevada, Ohio and to her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Florida.

She did her share of international traveling, visiting Canada, Germany, England and Italy.

One of the great joys of her life was when she got to visit her brother, Jack’s grave in the cemetery of slain WWII soldiers in the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial in Nettuno, Italy.

She is predeceased by her husband, Leonard Sayers and their beloved son, Leonard Lyle, along with her twin brothers, Joseph (Pearl) Guthrie and Jack Guthrie, as well as her brother Norman (Lois) Guthrie and baby brother, Larry (Louise) Guthrie and their spouses, each of whom she truly adored.

Barbara is survived by her children, Leslie (Ellen) Sayers, Lois (Dan Joseph) Sayers and Constance Sayers Witherspoon as well as her grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Sayers, Anthony (Angie) Sayers and Joseph Sayers and step-grandson, Robert (Allison) Joseph, along with her great grandchildren, Sean, Josh, Kyle, Blake, Cristian, Carson and Ella and step-great granddaughter, Violet, as well as a great-great granddaughter, Ava Sayers.

She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, whom she felt as lovingly toward as her own children.

Funeral services will be held at Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Interment will be privately held at the Salem Cemetery in Fairmount City.

Visitation will be Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Monday visitation: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed immediately by the funeral service.

Any donations should be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://alzfdn.org.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

