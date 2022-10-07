C-L Lions Boys Soccer Team Preserves 3-2 Win Over DuBois Area in Defensive Drama

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone boys soccer team traveled to DuBois for a late start on Thursday as the Lions came up victorious, 3-2.

Under the lights shining on the artificial turf field, the Lions entered the stadium with a much smaller soccer bench compared to the much larger DuBois team. But that didn’t deter Lions coach Don Montgomery’s crew from considering the task at hand and walk out with a win.

The beginning of the game was a chance for the Beavers to display their offensive prowess. Pressuring the Lions’ defense, the DuBois forwards forced senior goalie Tyler Bingham to make several saves before the Lions’ fastbreak offense had a shot to deliver.

Senior striker Bailee Verdill received an assist from sophomore Thomas Uckert to give C-L a quick lead of 1-0.

The DuBois offense kept busy with the Lions’ midfield and young starting defense, consisting of Jason Megnin, Brady Pierce, Carter Brown, Quinn O’Neill, and Isaac Lerch.

Two quick goals on offensive scrambles showed a scoreboard of the Lions behind 1-2.

Uckert found an opening in the defense when the DuBois goalie fouled him as he was taking a shot on goal. Uckert made a low left shot on the goalie on the penalty kick to even the game up 2-2 at the half.

It was evident at this point that this was a defensive game the Lions had to preserve.

The second half opened up with a hot DuBois offense. Once again the Lions’ defense and midfield was wound tight, stopping the Beaver advances. Goalie Bingham made a miraculous kick save at the last second to save a go-ahead goal by DuBois.

Verdill subsequently stole a midfield ball from DuBois and fought off four defenders to shoot a lower right shot into the back of the net for the game-winning goal.

But this was early in the second half.

The DuBois offense remained fiery and tested the C-L defense time and time again.

Bingham came out to make another save with a rebound coming to the DuBois approaching midfielder. As the ball pin balled around the goal crease, Bingham quickly got back into the corner of the goal to make the second save and stop DuBois from tying the game.

Defender Megnin made several spectacular saves as he covered the net while Bingham was on the ground.

With less than seven minutes left, the DuBois offense pressed again with the right wing taking a pass while onside, with an apparent clear path to the goal.

Lerch left his cover man, sprinting back for the steal before the wing took the shot on Bingham at close range. The whistle then blew, and the Lions celebrated a much-deserved road win.

The Lions travel to Brockway on Tuesday, October 11, at 5:30 p.m.

