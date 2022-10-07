Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Oat Cookies

For moist, flavorful oatmeal cookies, these can’t be beat!

Ingredients

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 large eggs



1/2 cup whole milk3/4 cup vegetable oil1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 teaspoon ground nutmeg2 cups old-fashioned oats1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips1/2 cup raisins

Directions

-In a bowl, combine brown sugar, eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla; mix well. Combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg; stir into batter. Stir in oats, chocolate chips, and raisins. Let stand for 5-10 minutes. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove immediately to wire racks.

