Council Approves Free Two-Hour Holiday Parking in Clarion Borough for Entire Month of December

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Free two-hour parking will be in effect in Clarion Borough on Customer Appreciation Day, Black Friday, and the entire month of December.

(Pictured above: Jim Crooks speaks to council on Tuesday, October 4, regarding free holiday parking. Photo captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

Parking on Main Street from 4th Avenue to 7th Avenue and on 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, and 7th Avenue between Wood Street and Liberty Street will be free for up to two hours on the specified days.

Customer Appreciation Day is set for November 21, while Black Friday lands on November 25.

Clarion businessman and representative of the Destination Clarion Downtown committee Jim Crooks spoke to council on Tuesday regarding the request, which he has spearheaded in the past.

“We had a wonderful turnout of businesses at our last (Destination Clarion Downtown) meeting,” Crooks told council. “After a lot of discussion, the group voted to request this from the council.”

Crooks noted that the Autumn Leaf Festival has been putting up record numbers among stores and vendors in the past two years. He hopes that will carry over into the holiday season with help from the free parking.

While the motion will be in effect throughout the entire month of December, Crooks said bags will be placed on the meters around the second week of the month, due to the durability of the paper bags used.

The proposal for free holiday parking passed the council in a unanimous vote.

In other business, council:

– Approved transfer of American Rescue Plan Funds in the amount of $300,589.61* to the General Fund for lost revenue for Governmental Services (*entire balance of American Rescue Plan Fund in case of interest);

– Announced Leaf Pick-Up for every Monday and Tuesday, beginning October 17, 2022, through November 22, 2022 (Reminder: curbside, no limbs or branches);

– Scheduled Trick-or-Treat hours for October 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (leave porch lights on if participating);

– Approved permission to advertise for a part-time Meter Enforcement Officer for up to 29 hours per week;

– Approved permission for the solicitor to advertise ordinance #2022-839, an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to add short-term rentals.

