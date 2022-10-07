District 9 High School Football Schedule: Week 7

This week’s PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule brought to you by Nick’s Auto Body.

Friday, October 7

Moniteau at Central Clarion, 7:00 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Kane, 7:00 p.m.



Keystone at Brockway, 7:00 p.m.Port Allegany at Union/A-C Valley, 7:00 p.m.Punxsutawney at Karns City, 7:00 p.m.Bradford at Brookville, 7:00 p.m.DuBois at St. Marys, 7:00 p.m.Sheffield at Cameron County, 7:00 p.m.Tyrone at Clearfield, 7:00 p.m.Otto-Eldred at Coudersport, 7:00 p.m.Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7:00 p.m.Elk County Catholic at Bucktail, 7:00 p.m.Ridgway at Smethport, 7:00 p.m.

