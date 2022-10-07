Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper PA currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, entering accounts payable, shipping items via FedEx, entering customer invoices, and filing.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft Office, have good communication skills, and be able to work well with others.

Basic accounting knowledge is a plus but not required.

The position is full-time Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift. Benefits include health and vision insurance, 401k, and vacation.

Pay dependent on experience. The applicant may be subject to drug testing.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.

If you are interested please fill out an application in person at 7488 Route 36, Leeper, Pa 16233.



