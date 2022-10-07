 

Isaac Allan and His Hot Shot Golf Academy Team Competing in PGA Jr. League Nationals on ESPN

Friday, October 7, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

isaac-allenSCOTTSDALE, Az. – Isaac Allan and his Hot Shot Golf Academy at Westwood team are competing in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend.

(Photos courtesy of the Allan family. Article by Dave McClaine of ClarionSportsZone.)

The event, held at Grayhawk Golf Club, started on Thursday, October 6, and continues through Sunday, October 9,

Isaac (far right) and Hotshot Teammates at Wednesday’s Media Day.

The Hot Shot Golf 13-under All-Stars team advanced by winning the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Milham Park Golf Club in Kalamazoo, Michigan over the Labor Day weekend.

The team is representing Westwood Golf Club in West Mifflin.

Nationals will air on ESPN2, with Friday’s play from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Saturday, the coverage will air on ESPNEWS from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Final will air on ESPN2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Isaac is the son of Judd and Jessica Allan. Judd is a former Clarion Area football coach.


Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
