Keystone Announces Homecoming Court, Upcoming Activities

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School seniors recently nominated their 2022 Homecoming Court.

(Pictured: Front Row – Aidan Sell, Gabby Wolbert, Kennedy Kaye, and Tyler Albright; Back Row: Keira Stiglitz, Logan Lee, Reagan Mays, Cole Henry, Leah Exley, and Kyle Nellis.)

Keystone’s S.P.A.R.K. Club is sponsoring the following Homecoming activities:

– Sunday, October 9: A community Homecoming Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and concludes with a bonfire pep rally at the Knox United Methodist Church.

– Monday, October 10, through Friday, October 14: Students and staff at KHS are encouraged to participate in Spirit Week dress-up days to school and sporting events each evening.

– Friday, October 14: The Homecoming Court will be presented prior to the Keystone Varsity football game. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen, voted on by the 9th through 12th graders, will be crowned at that time.

– Saturday, October 15: The 9th through 12th graders are invited to attend the Homecoming Dance at Keystone High School.

