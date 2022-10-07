Paige L. Mong, 73, of Venango Twp., Parker, passed away Monday (10-03-22) at Butler Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born on August 1, 1949, in Butler, Pa.

Paige was a graduate of Butler High School and had obtained certification as a phlebotomist and a fully certified paramedic.

She worked over the years for the late Howard Kirtland, MD, Dr. Sparadaro, MD, and the former Franklin Hospital in phlebotomy.

Mrs. Mong was well trained and worked emergency ambulance services at North Washington VFD, Petrolia VFD, and the Emlenton Area Ambulance.

In earlier years, she assisted with the Flames and Flickers Drill Team of the North Washington Fire Department.

Her greatest free time was enjoying fishing and painting.

But, above all she was thrilled to have been blessed with grandchildren with whom she played an important part of their lives as well as Luka.

On September 30th of this year, as Paige was nearing the end of life on this earth, she told her family of longing to finally be with her daughter Glori Layne (born Sept.30, 1968) who passed away in a tragic automobile accident on Sept. 9, 1983, en route to an evening school function. Paige was among the first responders to arrive on the scene to find her daughter involved

She is survived by her husband, Raymond W. “Dick” Mong; two daughters Amy and husband Ryan McKivigan and Brandy Mong; a granddaughter whom she and “Dick” reared Athena and husband Jacob Fowler and two McKivigan grandchildren, Ireland and Donavan; one great-grandchild, Luka Fowler; two sisters Shawn Zanicky and Gloria Welton.

In addition to Glori and her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Ricki Adams, who was her fishing buddy, and sister Tanya.

A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire.

