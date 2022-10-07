Patricia A. (Reinsel) Geary, age 81, of Clarion, passed away on October 5, 2022 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Brookville on December 26, 1940, to the late Jerome and Ethel (Keck) Reinsel.

Pat lived in Frogtown, Pa. where she enjoyed the small-town life.

She had fond memories of her parents working at Reinsel’s Rocket Market.

She attended Clarion-Limestone School through the 7th grade until moving to Clarion, where she attended and graduated from Immaculate Conception School.

It was there that she met her future husband, William Geary.

They were married 56 years. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2017.

Pat enjoyed working at the Owens-Illinois Glass Plant, Clarion-Limestone High School, and family business Brush Run Kennel.

She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion, where she served many dinners for fundraising events.

She was an excellent cook and enjoyed providing meals for friends and family.

Pat was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who cared deeply about her family.

She was loved by all and will be sadly missed.

Pat is survived by her children: William (Marcy) Geary Jr. of Biloxi, MS, Tricia (Mark) Shingledecker of Clarion and Michael (Erin) Geary of Greensboro, NC; brother, Duane (Peggy) Reinsel of Limestone; two sisters-in-law, Billie Reinsel of Clarion, and Maxine Reinsel of Erie.

Pat is also survived by her grandchildren: Kristy (Wesley) Alspaugh of Vancleave, MS, Paul (fiancé Maggie) Geary of D’Iberville, MS, Daniel (Moira) Shingledecker of Shippenville, Ross (Olivia) Shingledecker of Clarion, Sara (Cody) Fye of Clarion, Ryan Geary of Redondo Beach, CA and Hillary Geary of Greensboro, NC.

In addition, she is survived by her great-grandchildren: Chase Alspaugh, Caden Alspaugh, Ruthie Shingledecker, William Shingledecker, Lexan Shingledecker, Lacey Fye and a new baby Shingledecker that is due on her birthday.

Pat is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Geary, brothers, Jerome (Josephine) Reinsel Jr., Cecil Reinsel, Cletus Reinsel, Richard (Ruth) Reinsel, and sisters, Helen (Ed) Lynch and Lois (Cameron) Miller.

Family and friends will be received from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Parish with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice and Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate and loving care of our dear mother.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

