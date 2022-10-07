PSP Charges 11 For Animal Abuse At Turkey Farms

​HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania.

Criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allege the defendants kicked, stomped and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties.

The defendants were employed by Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants. The investigation began in August 2021 and resulted from a complaint filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. A PETA employee witnessed the actions of the turkey catchers.

“This was a lengthy, detailed investigation that involved reviewing a lot of evidence at multiple locations,” said Spada. “I’d like to thank the outside agencies for their involvement and Plainville Farms for their cooperation.”

The charges include six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and 57 related summary offenses.

The defendants are identified as Bryce P. Washington, 26; Miguel Turi Cantellano, 65; Juan Turi Baeza, 37; all of McSherrystown; Jason K. Turner, 22; Bryiant O. Perez-Paez, 40, both of Hanover; Francisco M. Lebron-Cruz, 39, of Thomasville, Jose E. Turi Baeza, 29, of New Oxford; Kevin L. Wagaman, 49, of Fayetteville; Mitchell E. Buckley, 23, of Aspers; Christopher S. McArdle, 37, of Gettysburg; and Joseph Nunez Rosario, 41, of York.

Another individual involved has not been identified.

