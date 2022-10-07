Ronald Lee Wilhelm Jr., 46, died Oct. 3, 2022, at his home in Rimersburg, PA.

Ronald was born March 2, 1976, in New Kensington, PA to Ronald and Lisa Wilhelm.

Ronald, also known as Ronjo to close family and friends, graduated from Moniteau High School in West Sunbury, PA.

Shortly after high school he enlisted in the Navy.

Thereafter, he worked many years in the construction field.

He loved seeing his workmanship come to life and enjoyed the fact that every day was something new.

Ronjo loved people, he was always happy to share his stories and give his take on life with anyone that would listen.

He could tell such colorful stories; it was fun listening to him.

He will be sorely missed by friends and family.

Gone but not forgotten.

Ronald is survived by his mother, Lisa A Wilhelm of Petrolia; brother, Robert Wilhelm of Petrolia; sister, Alexis (Timothy) Sutton of Butler.

He also left behind 3 nephews Evan, Ian, & Aiden, and his niece Kalyn.

He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Lee Wilhelm Sr, who passed on October 2, 2005.

A Celebration of life will be planned in the near future.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.