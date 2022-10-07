SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture Moving Sale Happening Now!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Take advantage of up to 50% off most items at Faller’s Furniture while they prepare to move into their new space!
Everything must go, and Faller’s Furniture is offering special financing to make it convenient for you to get the items you need.
Faller’s would rather sell it than move it, so stop in and take advantage of this special sale event happening now. The sale will continue until their inventory runs out!
Faller’s Furniture Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
For anyone with concerns about shopping during regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.
For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.