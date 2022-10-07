Kerle Tire Game of the Week Continues as Port Allegany Visits Union/A-C Valley

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night matchup between Port Allegany and Union/A-C Valley, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Vidunas Stadium in Rimersburg.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

Port Allegany (5-1) has gotten things done with a three-headed running game led by bruising back Blaine Moses, who has 594 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Noah Archer has pitched in 364 yards and quarterback Drew Evens had added 263 yards on the ground.

Evens also has 578 yards passing and nine TDs.

Union/A-C Valley (3-3) is coming off a 38-8 loss to Redbank Valley. The Falcon Knights also left the game with more injury concerns as running backs Dawson Camper and Logan Skibinski were hobbled and didn’t finish.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

