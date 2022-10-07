WATCH: Kerle Tire Game of the Week – Port Allegany vs. Union/A-C Valley

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call. If you experience issues with this video, try accessing it directly on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel here.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.