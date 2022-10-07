State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Stealing Jeep from Eldred Township Garage

JEFFERSON/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Woman Accused of Stealing Jeep from Eldred Township Garage

According to a report released by Marienville-based State Police on Wednesday, October 5, a burglary occurred on Greeley Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a known victim reported her 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from her garage sometime between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 25.

According to police, the vehicle was recovered, and 25-year-old Kelsey Gaffney was charged through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

According to court documents, the following charges were ordered waived for court during a preliminary hearing on October 6 in front of Judge Bazylak:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 3

– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

Gaffney remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Woman Found Passed Out Behind the Wheel in Butler

According to a report released by Butler-based State Police on Friday, October 7, a traffic stop was initiated on a silver 2003 Jaguar XJ near North Main Street and West Penn Street, in Butler City, Butler County, around 10:41 p.m. on September 13.

Police say the operator of the vehicle—37-year-old Jennifer Patricia Reed, of Sharon—was passed out behind the wheel at a green traffic light.

According to police, Reed was found to have a suspended driver’s license and showed signs of intoxication. She was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw.

While at the hospital, police were informed by the owner of the vehicle that the Jaguar XJ was reported stolen.

The victim is a 36-year-old New Castle man.

The following charges against Reed were ordered waived for court during a preliminary hearing on September 26 in front of District Judge William T. Fullerton:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incompetent of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Combination Alcohol/Drugs – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

According to court documents, a third-degree felony count of Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property was withdrawn.

A formal arraignment is set for November 14 at 8:30 a.m. with The Honorable Timothy F. McCune presiding.

Reed is currently free on $20,000.00 monetary bail.

