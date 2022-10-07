Strattanville Man Accused of Punching Woman, Threatening to Kill Her During Domestic Dispute Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Strattanville man who allegedly punched and threatened to kill a woman during a domestic dispute were held for court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 40-year-old Achior Abishai Oliver were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, October 5:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1.



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Oliver remains lodged in the Venango County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

Franklin Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Elk Street in Franklin, Venango County, on Wednesday, September 28, for a report of a physical domestic dispute.

According to a criminal complaint, while en route, officers were advised that the victim was currently at a neighbor’s house, having fled the house to safely call 9-1-1. Officers arrived on the scene at 10:35 p.m., and contact was made with a known female victim. Officers observed an obvious and fresh injury to the victim’s left eye which was consistent with having been punched with a closed fist or hit with a hard object.

Police interviewed the victim and discovered that she and Achior Oliver were arguing, and he “threw” her twice into the stove in the kitchen. On each occasion, she was thrown hard enough that she struck her head causing pain. She added that Oliver continued assaulting her as she walked away and pushed her down while they were in the living room, and he punched her in the face causing injuries. It was noted that he hovered over her and threatened to kill her if she called police, according to the complaint.

The victim’s injuries required medical evaluation by EMS

The entire assault took place in front of the victim’s five children ages 10 and under, the complaint states.

When officers went to the victim’s residence to take Oliver into custody, it was discovered that he had fled the area on foot, highly intoxicated. He was later found on River Drive and taken into custody.

He was arraigned at 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

