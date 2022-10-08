The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Patchy frost after 11pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Columbus Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

