Brockway Stops Keystone on 2-Point Conversion Play Late to Win 21-20; Redbank Valley Remains Undefeated With Victory Over Kane

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — With both teams battling a slew of injuries, the Brockway vs. Keystone game on Friday night was a war of attrition.

It was about who could survive.

(Pictured above: Brockway quarterback Brayden Fox scrambles in this file photo from last season.)

The Rovers did.

Barely.

Brockway stopped Keystone on a 2-point conversion play with less than two minutes remaining to eke out a 21-20 win in a key District 9 Region 2 game.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“Both teams were beat up,” said Brockway coach Jake Heigel. “But at the same time, we understood the playoff implications. You could hide those things back in the day, but these guys all have social media. They read. They have friends on Instagram from other teams. They’re friends with guys on other teams. You can’t hide that stuff anymore.”

Brockway (4-3) all but sealed the win when Aiden Grieneisen sacked Keystone quarterback Seth Keth on the 2-point attempt.

“When we needed a yard,” Heigel said, “Jendy got it for us.”

Like Keystone, Brockway had young players on the field and others who were playing out of position.

One for the Rovers was Dylan Hanna, a wide receiver/defensive end who was playing running back/cornerback in this game.

Hanna rushed for 57 yards and also had 37 yards receiving for Brockway.

“He’s a talented athlete,” Heigel said of his 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior. “We had a kid get sick this week who was going to start and we had other injuries. We had guys playing in places they don’t usually play. Dylan had a monster game.”

So did sophomore quarterback Brayden Fox, who was 18 of 39 for 192 yards and two touchdowns to Alex Carlson.

Carlson again had a big night with seven receptions for 79 yards.

Brockway led 13-7 at the half.

The second half was when things really got interesting.

Keystone (4-3) took a 14-13 lead after Keth, a sophomore who had never played quarterback until this season, hit Aidan Sell down the seam for a 39-yard touchdown.

Sell, who had a broken hand earlier this season and is now healthy, had 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns and also had 34 yards receiving and a score.

The Panthers were again without leading rusher Kyle Nellis, who was sidelined with an injury.

Keth was 12 of 18 for 183 yards.

Brockway took the lead on a 10-yard run by Jendy Cuello, who also plowed in from the 1 after a penalty on Keystone on the 2-point conversion try to give the Rovers a 21-14 lead.

But Keystone answered with a 22-yard TD strike from Keth to Sell with 1:20 remaining.

Smith elected to go for two and possibly win it right there, but Brockway was able to put pressure on Keth. He avoided the first Rover rusher, but not Grieneisen.

“Todd elected to go for two, which makes sense,” said Heigel, who was a player at Clarion University when Smith was an assistant coach there.

Brockway got the key stops when it needed them.

“Our defensive line and linebacker play was phenomenal,” Heigel said. “That double wing has a lot if misdirection and our guys played it well. Guys stepped up when we needed them to.”

REDBANK VALLEY 52, KANE 6

The beat goes on for the Bulldogs.

Cam Wagner threw three touchdown passes and also ran for one as Redbank Valley rolled on the road against the Wolves to move to 7-0.

Tate Minick caught two TD passes from Wagner. Aiden Ortz also had a touchdown reception as the Bulldogs led 33-0 at the half.

Drew Byers also had a rushing touchdown, as did Braylon Wagner.

Cole Bish found the end zone twice for the Bulldogs, once on a rushing score and another when he advanced a fumble for a TD.

Redbank Valley will travel to Port Allegany for a key Region 2 showdown next week.

PORT ALLEGANY 42, UNION/A-C VALLEY 14

Blaine Moses rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and Noah Archer also found the end zone twice as the Gators ran away from the Falcon Knights.

Drew Evens also scored on a short touchdown run for Port Allegany (6-1).

Evens was also 8-of-12 passing for 69 yards. Archer had six receptions for 60 yards.

Dawson Camper scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut the Port Allegany lead to 22-6. He finished with 51 yards on 15 carries.

But the Gators pulled away.

Owen Bish had a 35-yard TD run for Union/A-C Valley (3-4) that made it 36-14 late in the fourth quarter.

Bish also threw for 57 yards in relief of Brody Dittman, who was 8 of 14 for 62 yards himself.

Zach Cooper had six receptions for 60 yards for the Falcon Knights.

Port Allegany closed the scoring with a kickoff return for a TD after the Bish score.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.